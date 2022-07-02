‘Y’ shaped Benito Juarez Marg underpass inaugurated: All you need to know

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Y’-shaped underpass on Benito Juarez Marg. “With the opening of this underpass, Lakhs of commuters who travel between Delhi and Gurgram will not have to face traffic jams on a daily basis. This underpass will save ₹18 crore for Delhiites every year. Many congratulations to everyone!,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the project:

(1.) Built at a cost of ₹143.8 crore (up from initial assessment of ₹102.4 crore), the underpass will connect Benito Juarez Marg with San Martin Marg and Ring Road. It is 1.2km-long.

(2.) Now, with the project open for public, commuters will be able to reach Moti Bagh without crossing Dhaula Kuan. For this, they will be able to turn right from Subroto Park, drive on RTR Marg, and pass through this underpass to reach Moti Bagh.

(3.) A 670 metre-long skywalk will connect the two arms of the underpass; while one arm is at Benito Juarez Marg, the other is at San Martin Marg.

(4.) The project was approved in 2013 and its construction began in 2015. However, there have been as many as eight delays, attributed by officials to various reasons. Most recently, it was to open on June 27, but was finally inaugurated on July 2.

(5.) The underpass is the second and final part of the Rao Tula Ram project. The first, Rao Tula Ram flyover, was inaugurated in 2019 after multiple delays.

