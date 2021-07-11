Yamuna levels at 'all-time' low, Delhi Jal Board to move SC against Haryana

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the board’s decision to move the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for withholding Delhi’s share of water. Chadha said water levels in the Yamuna river were at an “all-time low”, as Haryana was not releasing Delhi’s “legitimate share” as per a 1995 ruling of the Supreme Court.

"We are witnessing all-time low water levels in Yamuna river as Delhi's water share withheld by Haryana. @DelhiJalBoard has decided to move Hon'ble Supreme Court against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi's legitimate share as already determined by the Hon'ble SC in 1995," Chadha tweeted.

"Raw water discharge through Yamuna by Haryana is at an all-time low. Even 1Ft decline can cause havoc in the city but currently the pond level has fallen from 674.5 Ft to 667 Ft. Delhi's legitimate share is withheld by the Haryana government," he added.

Attaching pictures of the Wazirabad pond with his tweet, Chadha said there has been a drop in the water levels there and in the operational capacity at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla water treatment plants due to the withholding of Delhi’s share of water by the authorities of the neighbouring state.

"Haryana was directed by Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) upon the Supreme Court's direction to supply 150 cusecs above Delhi's requirement. But Haryana is not even supplying the requirement, leave alone additional water," Chadha had said at a press conference on July 10.

The Aam Aadmi Party Member of Legislative Assembly alleged that the water crisis in central, south, and west Delhi had been caused by Haryana supplying about 100 million gallons less water everyday. He also said the Supreme Court’s direction to Haryana for supply of an additional 150 cusecs of water above Delhi's requirement has also not been met as the state continues to not supply even the required amount. Chadha added that he has written 12 letters to the Haryana government and authorities concerned but to no avail.