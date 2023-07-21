Delhi: Yamuna crosses its danger level, vigil stepped up

A day after falling below the danger mark of 205.33 metres, water level in the Yamuna once again rose on Friday, which officials attributed to rain in the river’s catchment areas.

Children react as a municipal worker fumigates a locality to curb the spread of mosquitoes at a flood relief camp near the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi on Friday . (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 11pm on Friday, the river was flowing at a level of 205.5m.

On Thursday, the water level was recorded at 204.98m at the same time. While it continued to recede till 10am on Friday, it started showing a rising trend from 11am.

While officials aware of the matter said that the rise in water levels did not pose an immediate threat of flooding, they are regularly monitoring vulnerable areas. “All officials have been advised to keep a vigil in their respective areas and to take necessary action at vulnerable points. Police and the staff of the flood control department should undertake patrolling along right and left marginal embankments of the Yamuna and keep vigil on the vulnerable points,” a flood and irrigation department official said. The river recorded its highest level last Thursday (July 13), when it reached 208.66m, inundating the city partially. The flooding in six districts led to nearly 28,000 people being temporarily displaced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A revenue department official said district magistrates of low-lying areas have been asked to be alert. “The evacuation level in the Yamuna is set at 206m. At this level, the river floods settlements located on its floodplains. People from the Yamuna floodplains were evacuated when the water levels raced towards evacuation level last Monday. All those people are still living in flood relief camps. They have been asked to stay put there, as the Yamuna is showing a see-saw trend,” said the official.

A southeast district official said that announcements are being made in flood relief camps and low-lying areas to warn people against the going near close the floodplains and returning to their homes.

At present, nearly 15,000 people are living in around 45 flood relief camps. Meanwhile, the government is carrying out sanitation, fumigation, and chemical spraying in low-lying water bodies. The process for providing compensation to the affected people is also underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atul Pandey, ADM, central district, said: “Our teams are actively engaged in daily cleaning and sanitation efforts. Routine fumigation and fogging is going on besides chemical spraying in low-lying water bodies to check the growth of mosquitoes and pests.” He added that they are preparing a list of affected people in the district to provide them compensation.

The district authorities have also started organising special camps to open bank accounts of flood-affected people so that they can be given compensation. “There will be no cash distribution of compensation. The guidelines say that the compensation has to be paid through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries’ bank accounts only. During the survey, we have come across many people who do not have bank accounts. Camps are being organised in relief centres to help such people open bank accounts,” said the aforementioned revenue department official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, water was pumped out from Raj Ghat which was inundated during the floods last week, officials said, adding that they have begun the restoration work at the memorial.

“Sincere & consistent efforts since 15.07.23, by all stakeholder agencies have resulted in restoration of the Rajghat Samadhi area and its approach. The stagnant flood water has been substantially drained out & restoration of pavements and landscaping is underway. Used this opportunity to pay homage to the Father of the Nation this morning. Kudos to the officials & workmen who worked ceaselessly,” LG VK Saxena, who visited the site om Friday, said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON