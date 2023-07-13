Delhi's largest inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate flooded; services suspended

Delhi's main inter-state bus terminal at Kashmere Gate experienced flooding and had to suspend its services due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Buses from other states are now not allowed to enter the bus station. (Delhi extreme floods alert | LIVE updates here)

Delhi Yamuna water level alert: ISBT Kashmere Gate flooded

The latest data from the Central Water Commission, measured at 3:00 pm, indicates that the water level has reached 208.62 meters at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge. This steady flow has been maintained for over three hours now. However, it remains 3.29 meters above the danger level and surpasses the previous 45-year record of the highest flood level, which was at 207.49 meters.

ISBT Kashmere Gate flooded: Here's the latest traffic advisory

According to Delhi Traffic Police latest advisory, movement of inter-state buses coming to ISBT Kashmere Gate will be regulated. The inter-state buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate.

'VVIP' Delhi in neck-deep water

The surging waters of the Yamuna River advanced towards Kashmere Gate and Civil Lines submerging low-lying regions. These areas are in the vicinity of Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence and the Delhi Assembly. The key Ring Road, which was submerged near Monastery Market and Kashmere Gate on Wednesday, is also flooded at ITO. This poses a challenge for commuters travelling to Connaught Place.

What caused Yamuna to flow above the danger mark in Delhi?

The increased flow of the Yamuna River in Delhi, surpassing the danger mark, can be attributed to several factors. One of the primary causes is the release of excess water from the Hathnikund Barrage. Due to its limited storage capacity, the barrage is designed to release surplus water downstream during periods of high inflows.

In this particular instance, heavy rainfall occurred in the Himalayan region upstream of the Hathnikund Barrage from July 9 to July 11. The Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that the peak inflow at the Hathnikund Barrage reached 3.59 lakh cusecs at 11:00 am on Tuesday, which continued for two hours. Subsequently, the inflow gradually decreased to 1.30 lakh cusecs by 3:00 pm on Wednesday.

Notably, the travel time for water to reach the Delhi Railway Bridge, where the Central Water Commission Flood Forecasting Site is located, from the Hathnikund Barrage varies between 30 to 48 hours, depending on the conditions of river flow. Consequently, the increased flow in the Yamuna River below the Hathnikund Barrage led to a rise in the water level at the Delhi Railway Bridge location.

