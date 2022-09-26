Yamuna water level nears danger mark as rain leaves lasting impact

New Delhi After three days of heavy rain in Delhi, Haryana and the adjoining areas, the water level of the Yamuna has crossed its warning level and is likely to breach the danger mark on Tuesday afternoon, officials aware of the matter have said.

The warning level of Yamuna has been fixed at 204.50m and the danger level is at 205.33m. The evacuation level has been marked at 206m. After the Yamuna touches the danger level, the Delhi government sounds an alert and asks people living on the riverbeds like farmers and those living in hutments, to move out.

The Yamuna, which enters the national capital in north-east Delhi and exits from the south after around 22km, crossed the warning level of 204.50m on Sunday night. By 6pm on Monday, the river’s water level had reached 205.05 meters, racing towards the danger level of 205.33m.

An official said 155,275 cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district at 5pm on Monday.

According to a forecast by the central water commission, the water level at old railway bridge will increase to 205.65m between 3-4pm on Tuesday, and is likely to rise further.