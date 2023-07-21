Delhi: Yamuna waters continue to recede, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial dewatered

The Yamuna waters level receded to 204.88m at 8am below the danger mark of 205.33m on Friday morning with the Central Water Commission saying it will continue to go down and touch 204.84m by noon and remain steady thereafter. On Thursday, the level was at 205.30m at 8am.

The Yamuna river in New Delhi on Thursday. (Hindustan Times)

The river touched an all-time high level of 208.66m this month and flooded low-lying areas. The memorial to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, which was among the places inundated, has been cleared. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena was scheduled to inspect the memorial on Friday, officials aware of the matter said.

Up to eight feet of water submerged the memorial and prompted authorities to deploy 10 pumps to drain it out.

On Thursday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said ₹10,000 per family in flood-affected areas will be paid as immediate assistance to help them recover from the impact of the floods.

Officials said those residing in relief camps will receive the compensation in the bank accounts of the head of each beneficiary family after verification. In cases where beneficiaries have lost their documents due to the floods, the authorities will conduct a field inquiry before the payment is made.

