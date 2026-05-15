Yellow alert, but no rain: Sticky heat grips Delhi at 40.6°C

New Delhi: Mercury crossed the 40-degree mark on Thursday, reaching 40.6°C for the first time this May, as sticky heat persisted with bright sunshine during the day.

Humidity levels remained high, giving Delhi a “feels like” or “heat index” of 42.9°C at 5:30 pm, according to IMD data. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

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However, rain eluded the Capital till the time of going to press, despite a “yellow” alert of light showers.

Humidity levels remained high, giving Delhi a “feels like” or “heat index” of 42.9°C at 5:30 pm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The minimum stood at 23.4°C, which was 2 °C below normal, and is expected to reach 26°C by Sunday.

Though a feeble western disturbance is expected to influence northwest India from Friday onwards, its impact over Delhi-NCR is expected to be negligible, with the maximum set to rise rapidly, inching close to 44°C by May 18 and hovering between 40 and 42°C till May 17.

“The impact of a prevailing western disturbance is reducing, while a feeble new western disturbance will start impacting the region from Friday. Delhi on Thursday saw mostly clear skies, with humidity levels between 31% and 84%,” said an IMD official.

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{{^usCountry}} The maximum temperature this year was 42.8°C, recorded on April 25, during a heatwave – the first of the season in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The maximum temperature this year was 42.8°C, recorded on April 25, during a heatwave – the first of the season in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Typically, in May, the maximum is over 40°C and can even cross 45°C. Last May, the highest maximum was 42.3°C (May 16). It was 46.8°C in 2024 (May 30), 43.7°C (May 23) in 2023, and 45.6°C (May 16) in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Typically, in May, the maximum is over 40°C and can even cross 45°C. Last May, the highest maximum was 42.3°C (May 16). It was 46.8°C in 2024 (May 30), 43.7°C (May 23) in 2023, and 45.6°C (May 16) in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We can expect extreme heat around northwest and central India over the next four to five days, due to an anti-cyclonic circulation, which will trap heat. Delhi is likely to see its warmest day of the season too during this spell,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We can expect extreme heat around northwest and central India over the next four to five days, due to an anti-cyclonic circulation, which will trap heat. Delhi is likely to see its warmest day of the season too during this spell,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Delhi had a hot, humid day that ended with an intense thunderstorm and hail late in the evening, with winds reaching 100 km/hr. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Delhi had a hot, humid day that ended with an intense thunderstorm and hail late in the evening, with winds reaching 100 km/hr. {{/usCountry}}

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In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air was in the “moderate” category with an average air quality index (AQI) of 154 at 4 pm, slightly up from 147 (moderate) on Wednesday.

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