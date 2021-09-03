Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
Yet another early rain spell slows Delhi down


By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 04:00 AM IST
However, Thursday’s rain was less intense and lasted for a shorter period than the rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

A third straight day of rain in the national capital, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning inundated several areas in the city.

The downpour caused partial waterlogging on many roads, including the stretch near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Pul Prahladpur, Zakhir underpass, and Vikas Marg.

However, Thursday’s rain was less intense and lasted for a shorter period than the rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. A 19-year record spell of rain for the month on Wednesday threw the city into chaos, bringing traffic to a standstill, and leaving few areas untouched.

Several hospitals, schools, residential areas, shops and markets were flooded on the day after 112mm of rain till 8.30am and 75.6mm in the three hours after that.

Between 8.30am on Wednesday and 8.30am on Thursday, Safdarjung recorded 117.7 mm rain, showed data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

