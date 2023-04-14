‘Your Conspiracy…’ : AAP leader hits out over CM Kejriwal's summons

Hours after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has levelled scathing allegations at the PM.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.(Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the mediapersons Sanjay Singh said, “I'd like to tell the PM - you and your Govt are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh had also termed the summons as “atrocity.” “Atrocities will end,” Singh had tweeted taking a dig at the ruling party.

Kejriwal's summons comes as AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in prison for charges related to the same case. This is the first time that the CBI has summoned Kejriwal in the case, though the BJP has been alleging that he was the mastermind behind the liquor scam.

Hitting out at the centre, the Delhi CM had earlier said that the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party should be prepared to go to jail as charges will be levelled against them and arrests will be made the agencies that act on the directions of the government at the centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail