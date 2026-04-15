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Zakhira stretch flooding: PWD begins repairs

The PWD has begun a 60-day project on New Rohtak Road to improve drainage and reduce waterlogging, costing 4.36 crore, with permanent solutions planned.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated a road improvement and drainage project on New Rohtak Road, aimed to reduce waterlogging at the Zakhira Zero Point, officials said on Tuesday.

Zakhira stretch flooding: PWD begins repairs

According to officials, the work started last week, costing 4.36 crore, involves laying interlocking paver blocks and precast central verge as part of the road’s maintenance. The work is scheduled to complete within 60 days from its start.

Officials said that the upgrades are aimed at increasing the road height and improving surface drainage to mitigate frequent water accumulation at the underpass. The Zakhira stretch is among the city’s most vulnerable waterlogging points, often leading to traffic disruptions during the monsoon.

“The topography under the flyover results in rainwater naturally collecting at the lowest point. Earlier, we relied on temporary pumping arrangements, which were not always effective during intense rainfall,” a PWD official said.

The department is also constructing a permanent drainage system at Zakhira stretch, including a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) sump and a dedicated outflow line connected to the existing drainage network. Officials said a permanent pump has already been installed and will be integrated with the sump to allow faster evacuation of stormwater.

 
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