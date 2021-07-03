Zero Covid-19 case not possible in Delhi, experts explain why

The Covid-19 situation of the Capital is steadily improving but it is unlikely that there will be zero Covid-19 case in Delhi on a given day in the near future, experts have said. What these experts suggest is that people will have to learn living with Covid-19. While this may be true for many metro cities that were at the frontline of the pandemic, the experts have commented specifically for Delhi. There might be zero new case reported on a certain day, but it is unlikely for the Capital to have zero number of people with the infection, experts said.

Medical director of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar has told PTI that zero is an unlikely figure for Delhi as the virus is mutating and it's difficult to predict its future.

"This virus is smart and just for the sake of living, it will keep mutating. Covid will be there and may not be affecting all 193 countries but it will be there. Coming down to zero won't be achievable. In hospitals for getting surgeries, one has to get tested for Hepatitis and HIV. Eventually, you will be tested for Covid too," Dr Sanjeev K. Singh, Resident Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals in Faridabad said, as quoted by the news agency.

Eradicating the virus is an unrealistic possibility as Covid-19 will gradually become endemic in 12-24 months, Dr Gauri Agarwal has said. It will not remain a figure closely watched daily but will remain there.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths. Since then, daily cases have been hovering around 90. Both in the first and the second wave, the Capital was caught by the deadly blow of the pandemic. During the second wave, oxygen shortage aggravated the severity of the situation if the Capital.

What is pandemic, epidemic, endemic?

An epidemic is when a disease affects a large number of people and when it affects multiple countries or continents, it becomes a pandemic. Endemic is when a disease is regularly found among a particular people or in a particular area.

(With PTI inputs)