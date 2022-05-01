'Zomato' delivery agent, 2 teen killed in horrific car-bike crash in Delhi's Shakarpur: Report
Three people, including a motorcycle rider wearing a Zomato t-shirt, died and two others suffered injuries in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday. The impact of the collision was so powerful that the four-wheeler overturned and seven persons travelling in it were trapped inside, the police told news agency PTI.
After the accident that took place in the early hours, two of the deceased were identified as Jyoti (17) and her sister Bharti (19), while the identity of the motorcycle rider is yet to be ascertained.
How did the accident occur?
According to the police, the bike was in front of the car but the sequence of events which led to the accident is yet to be established and CCTV cameras are being scanned to ascertain the cause of the collision.
"On May 1, around 1 am, a PCR call about an accident involving a car and a bike on Vikas Marg was received at Shakarpur police station. The staff immediately reached the spot and found one damaged motorcycle and one Wagon R car turned upside down," PTI quoted deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap as saying.
It was also found that the bike rider was taken to the hospital and seven people were stuck in the car who were immediately taken out from it.
Four of them were found injured and were taken to Hedgewar Hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. The remaining two suffered minor injuries, while the motorcyclist was declared brought dead at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the DCP added.
"We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) and an investigation has been taken up. Efforts are still on to establish the identity of the motorcycle rider," Kashyap said.
