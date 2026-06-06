‘Zone O’ signboards come up across floodplains, spark demolition anxiety among residents in Delhi

Fresh signboards marking Delhi’s environmentally sensitive “Zone O” have appeared across several Yamuna floodplain localities, triggering concerns among residents who fear the exercise could precede demolition drives against unauthorised constructions.

Officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the exercise is aimed at demarcating the protected zone (HT)

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Officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), however, said the exercise is aimed at demarcating the protected zone, raising public awareness and preventing further encroachments, adding that no demolition drive has been planned at present.

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What is happening?

According to officials, the signboards are being erected across areas falling within Zone O, which covers large stretches of the Yamuna riverbed and floodplain. The exercise follows directions issued in connection with ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding unauthorised construction in the zone.

The DDA has proposed installing around 300 public notice boards across Zone O to inform residents about restrictions on construction and discourage fresh encroachments.

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{{^usCountry}} The boards have come up in parts of north, northeast and southeast Delhi, including areas where several unauthorised colonies have developed over the years. Localities such as Madanpur Khadar, Sonia Vihar and Karawal Nagar are among those where the signboards have been installed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boards have come up in parts of north, northeast and southeast Delhi, including areas where several unauthorised colonies have developed over the years. Localities such as Madanpur Khadar, Sonia Vihar and Karawal Nagar are among those where the signboards have been installed. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior DDA official said the exercise was intended to clearly identify land falling within Zone O and make residents aware of the restrictions governing the area.

“The installation of public notice boards is being undertaken to demarcate Zone O areas and inform people that no unauthorised construction is permissible in the zone.

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The objective is to prevent further encroachments and ensure compliance with planning and environmental regulations. While no demolition drive is planned as of now, no permanent structures are allowed in these areas and action can be taken at any time,” the official said.

Delhi HC directed DDA and civic authorities

The Delhi High Court has also directed the DDA and civic authorities to prepare enforcement plans and conduct surveys to identify fresh encroachments. Officials said authorities have discussed using drone surveys and other monitoring mechanisms to track unauthorised development in floodplain areas.

Zone O is designated under Delhi’s planning framework as an environmentally sensitive area encompassing the Yamuna riverbed and floodplains, where development is subject to strict controls. Previous proceedings before the NGT have highlighted concerns over unauthorised colonies and environmental degradation in the zone. The tribunal has observed that unauthorised settlements in the floodplain area must be dealt with in accordance with applicable regulations.

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The development comes weeks after the Centre and the Delhi government announced the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the Capital. Under the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY), 1,511 unauthorised colonies are to be regularised on an “as is, where is” basis without the need for approved layout plans.

However, the government excluded three categories of colonies from the exercise, including 90 unauthorised colonies located on the Yamuna floodplains and classified under Zone O. Officials had then said a decision on these areas would be taken separately