Zoom lens: Trailing wild footprints from frames to fabrics

A unique line of interior fabrics inspired by the flora and fauna of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is being displayed at an ongoing exhibition in the Capital. Catch It LiveWhat: Kanchi: New Collection 2022-23 Where: The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain MargOn till: July 15Timing: 10am to 7pmNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium on the Violet Line
The collection called, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba is a collaboration between wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram and an interior fabrics brand, Kanchi.
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 04:12 PM IST
ByKaran Sethi, New Delhi

Stunning frames showcasing wildlife in all its exuberance often capture the attention of Nature lovers. That’s the spirit of wilderness that wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram endeavours to capture whenever he takes to the camera. But this time, there’s more than what meets the eye as his clicks find a new meaning in a unique line of interior fabrics, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba.

This wildlife-inspired collection is exhibited as part of an ongoing exhibition in the Capital, Kanchi: 2022-23 Collection of Luxury Interior Fabrics and More. Shivaram recalls the time when he came on board for the project and says, “When it was proposed to me, I was, at once, excited and baffled. I mean, wildlife photography and luxe interiors! But, one look at Kanchi’s work and design sensibilities, and I was convinced that this intertwining of our worlds would lead to stunning creations.”

The lensman’s collaboration with the brand, Kanchi, is an ode to the hidden and protected animals and birds of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. “It started with the idea of bringing luxury fabrics and accessories to the world via a mission close to my heart,”says Kunal Mehta, co-founder and principal designer, Kanchi, adding, “It took six months to design as we both wanted to create something that is thought-provoking and evokes the same sentiments that we have towards the wild. I wanted to take this intention and create a classic, timeless fabric that will be a staple for any interior. Our association with Sudhir helped us capture the true essence of the jungles and wildlife.

