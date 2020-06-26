Delhi police counsel stressed cops, begin ‘Healthy Police, Happy Police’ campaign

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 22:56 IST

New Delhi: A 42-year-old sub-inspector posted in central Delhi had not properly slept since June 17, the day his elderly mother died of the coronavirus infection. The SI, a front line worker, got himself and his family tested for Coivd-19. he results were negative but the fear of him and his family members contracting the disease has led to repeated anxiety and panic attacks.

In another similar case, another constable developed obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) due to the virus outbreak. Senior officers said the constable developed a habit of washing hands every 2-3 minutes, which he says has affected him psychologically.

“The new habit has taken over his mind so much that he hasn’t been able to sleep or eat properly over the past few weeks. He says he feels confident about the measures taken by the police to prevent the infection from spreading but admits he has not been able to get rid of the fear of contracting the disease,” the police officer said.

The sub-inspector and constable aren’t the only policemen facing distress amid the pandemic.

Out of 2,705 policemen deployed in Delhi’s central district, as many as 150 have written to the deputy commissioner of police, Sanjay Bhatia, seeking professional help.

Bhatia said, in an initiative to help their own men, he distributed forms to all 2,705 of his staff in the central district, asking them to share their problems and seek help accordingly.

“Out of 2,705, we have received at least 1,500 forms back. Out of these, 150 have sought help from us. They described in detail the problems they’re facing so that accordingly, we can find solutions. These problems have been divided into three categories -- family-related, psychological and physical medical problems. We have a panel of doctors working with us who will help then through counselling sessions and even guide them for medical assistance in case required,” Bhatia said.

The DCP said the initiative is a part of their “Healthy Police, Happy Police” Campaign launched on Friday.

Of these 150 police personnel who have written back to the senior officer, many are women. One of them, a woman constable, requested senior officials to arrange counselling sessions for herself as she has heightened worries about the health of her elderly mother.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Sikandar Singh said they have started counselling sessions for these police personnel. “Friday was the first day. We will ensure counselling for all of them in batches. 30 police personnel underwent sessions on the first day. All will be professionally dealt with,” Singh said.

A counselling centre has been established in Daryaganj, he said.

Kaartik Gupta, a clinical psychologist and one of the doctors taking these counselling sessions, said most of the police personnel are facing anxiety issues because they fear for their families as they’ve been working at the front line.

“They are facing emotional problems because they have been isolating themselves from their loved ones and have no one to talk to. Sleep difficulty was another common complaint among the police personnel. Some of them may require medication or further treatment. Others may require psychotherapy, and proper follow-up sessions” Gupta said.

He said, on Friday, he gave 25-30 minutes to every police personnel. “But we need to increase the session timings because these sessions must last 45 minutes to one hour. We need time to build a rapport and make them feel comfortable to share their thoughts and feelings,” he said.

Some of them had problems prior to the lockdown but have escalated during the pandemic, Gupta said. Treatment process has to be modelled keeping their tough working hours and conditions in mind, the doctor said.