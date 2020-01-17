e-paper
Delhi police to help Lko, Noida cops learn about commissioner system

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lucknow The Delhi Police will train and sensitise officials of UP Police with regard to use of magisterial and other powers given to them after the implementation of police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) on January 13.

UP DGP OP Singh said the state police had sought help from cops of Delhi, where the police commissioner system was in existence for more than 40 years.

A capsule course was being designed for police officials to explain them their functioning in the new system – with new powers of executive magistrates under different sections of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and different acts, said another senior police officer.

“Under Section 4 of the Indian Police Act of 1861, police officials will exercise powers of executive magistrates. Additionally, Section 20 and 21 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) give some powers to the police officials to regulate law and order,” he said.

He added that the police commissioners would also have powers of executive magistrate for Goonda Act, Poisons’ Act, Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, The Police (Incitement and Disaffection) Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Explosives Act, The Prisons Act, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Police Act, UP Fire Services Act, UP Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, UP Gangster and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act.

EXTRA FORCE FOR LUCKNOW, NOIDA

DGP OP Singh said extra force of 1,837 police personnel will be posted in Lucknow for effective implementation of police commissioner system. It includes five inspectors, 246 sub-inspectors and 1,586 constables, he said.

Similarly, extra force of 1,162 police personnel including nine inspectors, 53 sub-inspectors and 1,100 constables will be given to Noida. Four new police stations including Okhla Barrage, Sector 106, Sector 115 and Sector 63, were also proposed for Noida, he said. 

