Delhi polls: BJP launches drive to seek people’s suggestions for manifesto

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 21:24 IST

New Delhi:

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched a campaign to seek suggestions from people for the BJP’s manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections this year.

The “Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav, Delhi Ke Dil Ki Baat, Aao Karein Bhajapa Ke Saath” exercise is on the lines of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha campaign, ‘Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath’, in which the party had taken suggestions from 10 crore people across the country.

Launching the campaign from the party’s Delhi office on Pant Marg, Irani flagged off 49 ‘video raths’ (chariots) to collect suggestions from the people in the next 15 days across all 70 assembly constituencies.

People can send their suggestions by giving a missed call to 6357 171717 or on www.mainhoondilli.com

Irani said the purpose of this campaign is to collect suggestions of residents in 1,600 boxes and include them in the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls.

“The campaign is meant for a meaningful dialogue with the people. The people of Delhi will decide whether they want a government that has given a new definition to development, which is making all efforts to improve lives of the poor, and developing infrastructure or a government based on falsehood and fraud,” she said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia will be the convener of the campaign and former mayor of north Delhi, Adesh Gupta, will be the co-convener.

Under the campaign, 49 chariots with large video screens will run in Delhi for two weeks to disseminate information about works done by the central government. Fourteen chariots will be placed in public places such as malls, universities, metro stations, bus stands, markets, schools, colleges and hospitals to collect suggestions.

The people’s suggestions will also be collected through boxes to be installed at different places. BJP workers will carry the suggestion boxes door to door.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the Aam Aadmi Party had been misleading the public on different issues. “Our video raths will also expose the failures of AAP in all 70 assembly constituencies,” he said.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP should first endeavour to deliver basic responsibilities of a municipal body, before pitching a manifesto to run the state government.

Singh pointed to the pathetic condition of schools and hospitals under the jurisdiction of the three civic bodies ruled by the BJP. He suggested the BJP should ensure good education to children and prompt healthcare to Delhi residents.