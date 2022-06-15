Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi adds 1,375 new Covid cases as positivity rate crosses 7%; no fatality in last 24 hours

With this, the national capital's cumulative infection tally has reached 1,915,905, a state health department bulletin showed.
Delhi sees over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for second straight day. (Representative Image)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally rose by more than 1,000 fresh infections for a second straight day, with as many as 1,375 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union territory government's health department bulletin showed on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's overall caseload stands at 1,915,905, as per the bulletin.

However, the city did not see any Covid-related fatality in this period, while 909 more patients defeated the virus. Thus far, Delhi has seen 26,223 deaths due to this viral disease, while there have also been 1,886,039 recoveries. Total active cases, meanwhile, are at 3,643, according to the official data.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.44 per cent, 1.37 per cent and 0.19 per cent of the total infections.

 

