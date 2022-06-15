Delhi adds 1,375 new Covid cases as positivity rate crosses 7%; no fatality in last 24 hours

Delhi's cumulative Covid-19 tally rose by more than 1,000 fresh infections for a second straight day, with as many as 1,375 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, the Union territory government's health department bulletin showed on Wednesday. With this, the national capital's overall caseload stands at 1,915,905, as per the bulletin.

Also Read | India sees new high in daily Covid tally in 3 months with 8,822 new cases

However, the city did not see any Covid-related fatality in this period, while 909 more patients defeated the virus. Thus far, Delhi has seen 26,223 deaths due to this viral disease, while there have also been 1,886,039 recoveries. Total active cases, meanwhile, are at 3,643, according to the official data.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases constitute 98.44 per cent, 1.37 per cent and 0.19 per cent of the total infections.

