Delhi’s air quality improves, but stays poor

cities

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:30 IST

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality improved marginally on Sunday, but remained in the ‘poor’ category, with the overall air quality index value of 254, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) daily bulletin.

Delhi’s AQI on Saturday was recorded at 287 on Saturday.

Levels of PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometers) and PM10 (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometers) also saw a downward trend during the day.

CPCB data showed that the PM 2.5 level went down from 127.5ug/m3 at 4am on Sunday to 108ug/m3 at 7pm. A similar trend was seen in the levels of PM 10, which dipped from 280ug/m3 at 4am to 243ug/m3 at 7pm.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said air pollution has remained “in control” over the last few days because of high wind speed over the city.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the west with wind speed of up to 12 kmph with the skies remaining mostly clear on Sunday. On Monday, the predominant surface wind is likely to blow from from southeast/northwest direction of Delhi with wind speed of up to 10 kmph, sky may remain clear and mist is likely in the morning,” read the bulletin by ministry of earth sciences’ air quality early warning system, Safar.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recordings also showed that 1,230 farm fires were spotted over the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday. However, the impact of this mass burning on PM 2.5 levels over Delhi was 17%.

“Wind speed is likely to marginally improve for the next two days leading to relatively better dispersion. But, AQI is predicted to stay in the higher-end of ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ categories for the next two days,” the Safar forecast read.