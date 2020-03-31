Delhi’s Nizamuddin congregation: 34 from two P’kula villages return home; to be quarantined

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:14 IST

Thirty-four persons who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West locality, returned to their villages in the district on Monday night. Twenty-five belong to Banoi Khuda Baksh village in Pinjore block, with nine from Rehna village in Raipur Rani block. These were among thousands of people, who visited the Delhi-based headquarters of Tablighi Jammat in Nizamuddin West, which has become the new hotspot of coronavirus cases.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “We received a list of 34 persons. Teams with senior medical officers have been sent to these areas to shift these individuals to the quarantine facility at Nada Sahib gurdwara.” She added that they would also carry out sanitisation in the localities concerned and conduct a primary health check-up of the contacts of these persons. “Our operation is underway and clarity will emerge after it is completed. Samples will be taken of those found symptomatic and they will be kept in isolation,” she added.

The Tablighi Jamaat, an evangelical Muslim sect, had hosted its annual congregation this month that was attended by both Indian followers and those from abroad. At least 37 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been infected. This includes 24 who have tested positive this Sunday.