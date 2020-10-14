Delhi University: Admissions under first cut-off closed, over 11,000 complete process till Wednesday

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:30 IST

New Delhi:

As the admission process for the first cut-off list drew to a close, at least 22,186 applications were approved across Delhi University (DU) colleges by Wednesday evening and 11,248 students managed to complete the formalities.

According to data provided by the university, as many as 59,730 students had applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats across 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) by 8 pm on Tuesday.

Of them, 22,186 applications were approved by the colleges and 11,248 of them completed the admission process after paying the fees.

Even though applications were closed on Wednesday, students who have already applied can pay the fee and complete the admission formalities by 12 pm on Friday.

The university has switched to a completely online admission process this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The second cut-off will be announced before October 19.

Despite high cut-offs, colleges witnessed a huge rush of applicants and several courses at some colleges have already witnessed over-admissions.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), as many as 121 applications were approved for admission in BCom (Hons) and 125 for BA (Hons) in Economics by Wednesday evening. The cut-off for BCom (Honours) is 99.5% and BA (Honours) in Economics is 99% at the college.

College principal Simrit Kaur said very few seats will be available in the second list. “We are still processing some applications and students are yet to pay fees to complete the process. We managed to get an adequate number of applications because we had set a realistic cut-off this year,” she said.

Suman Sharma, principal of Shri Ram (LSR) College, which announced a 100% cut-off for admissions to Political Science, Psychology, and Economics this year, said they received a “huge response”.

“We are still processing the applications and will be able to give the admission data by Friday evening. We are expected to have seats in almost all courses in the second cut-off, except for two courses,” she said. The college received the maximum number applications for Political Science (Hons) and BSc in Mathematics.

At Hindu College, more than 1,000 applications were approved by Wednesday evening and around 500 of them paid the fees and completed the process. In Ramjas, as many as 500 applications were approved by the college by 7 pm on Wednesday with the maximum students applying for Political Science (Hons) and BSc in Statistics.

College principal Manoj Khanna said, “Of these 500 approved applications, 130 paid the fees to confirm admissions. We still have 300 applications to process. We already have surplus admissions in some courses including some combinations of BA (prog) and History (Hons),” he said.

In Hansraj College, 277 admissions were completed in Science courses, and 293 in Commerce and Humanities, collectively, by Wednesday evening. In Miranda House, 666 applications were approved by 5 pm and 324 of them had also paid the fees.

Miranda House acting principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said admissions in Political Science (Hons) under the unreserved category are likely to close in the second list. “At least 60 candidates have already paid fees for admissions in Political Science. The unreserved seats in Geography (Hons) are likely to get filled in the first cut-off. We will have to wait till Friday to get a clear picture,” she said.

The rush was equally heavy in off-campus colleges. In Rajdhani College, 377 admissions were approved by 7 pm with unreserved seats in English (Hons) and BSc in Mathematics filled under the first cut-off.

In Aurobindo College, 490 candidates have paid the fees to confirm the admissions. Principal Vipin Aggarwal said, “We have already got surplus admissions in BCom (Hons), Political Science (Hons), and some more subjects. We might not have unreserved seats in the second cut-off for many commerce and humanities courses.”

Several colleges reported high rejection rates due to the online process. SRCC principal Simrit Kaur said they rejected around 160 applications in the last three days. “Students who are not meeting our cut-offs are also applying on our portal. We have no other option but to reject the applications,” she said.