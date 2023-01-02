Delhi woman death by car: Home ministry seeks report from police

Amid widespread outrage over the horrific killing of a woman who was dragged for several kilometres by a car on New Year's Day, the Union home ministry on Monday directed the police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Delhi woman dragged by car, killed: Amid growing anger, family seeks justice

According to a ‘most immediate’ note, Shalini Singh, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, following which the report will be submitted ‘immediately’ to the home ministry.

The Home ministry's note to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier today, in his first reaction on the gruesome killing, city police commissioner Sanjay Arora assured protesting citizens the force will set an ‘example’ by taking 'strictest legal action' against the five accused. The police have come under fire for allegedly trying to bury the case; the victim's family allege she was sexually assaulted as well, a theory refuted by officials, who say she died as a result of the accident.

Also Read | In first reaction on Delhi woman's killing, top cop says ‘will set an example’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, has claimed one of the accused, Manoj Mittal, is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the victim's post-mortem was completed on Monday evening by a panel of three doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College, and a report is expected soon. Meanwhile, the suspects have been remanded to 3-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON