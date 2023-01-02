Home / Cities / Delhi News / In first reaction on Delhi woman's killing, police commissioner says 'will set an example' with action

In first reaction on Delhi woman's killing, police commissioner says 'will set an example' with action

Published on Jan 02, 2023

The Delhi Police have come under fire for allegedly trying to cover up the case.

New Delhi, Jan 02 (ANI): People gather to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station over the death of a woman who died after being dragged for a few kilometers by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 01, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In his first reaction on the horrific killing of a woman who was dragged for several kilometres by a car on New Year's Day, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday assured citizens police will set an example by taking ‘strictest legal action.’

“The death of a girl on a road in the Karanjhwala area of outer Delhi is tragic. All the five main accused have been nabbed. Several of our teams are investigating the case and we are in constant touch with the victim's family. We are providing them all possible help,” the Delhi Police commissioner's office said on Twitter, quoting Arora.

“We are with them in this hour of grief. I want to assure all of you that as per the facts established through the probe, we will set an example by taking the strictest legal action so that such incidents do not happen again. We all have a stake in maintaining peace in Delhi. The police is always with you,” said Arora.

The officer's remarks come at a time when his force has come under fire for allegedly trying to cover up the case. While the police have ruled out sexual assault and said this is a case of drunk driving, the victim's family suspect she was gang-raped and killed.

The police are being accused of trying to hush up the case also because one of the accused, it is being said, is from the BJP.

    HT News Desk

delhi police
