In first reaction on Delhi woman's killing, police commissioner says 'will set an example' with action

In his first reaction on the horrific killing of a woman who was dragged for several kilometres by a car on New Year's Day, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday assured citizens police will set an example by taking ‘strictest legal action.’

Also Read | Delhi woman dragged by car, killed: Accused charged with culpable homicide

“The death of a girl on a road in the Karanjhwala area of outer Delhi is tragic. All the five main accused have been nabbed. Several of our teams are investigating the case and we are in constant touch with the victim's family. We are providing them all possible help,” the Delhi Police commissioner's office said on Twitter, quoting Arora.

Also Read | Massive protest after woman dragged by car for kms in Delhi dies

“We are with them in this hour of grief. I want to assure all of you that as per the facts established through the probe, we will set an example by taking the strictest legal action so that such incidents do not happen again. We all have a stake in maintaining peace in Delhi. The police is always with you,” said Arora.

दुख की इस घड़ी में हम उनके साथ हैं।

मैं आप सभी को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि जांच में पाए गए तथ्यों के अनुरूप सख्त से सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई कर मिसाल बनाएंगे, जिससे ऐसी घटना दोबारा न होने पाए।

दिल्ली में शांति बनाए रखने में हम सब की भागीदारी है।

दिल्ली पुलिस सदैव आपके साथ है।

2/2 — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) January 2, 2023

The officer's remarks come at a time when his force has come under fire for allegedly trying to cover up the case. While the police have ruled out sexual assault and said this is a case of drunk driving, the victim's family suspect she was gang-raped and killed.

Also Read | ‘There’s a difference…': BJP slams Kejriwal on killing of woman dragged by car

The police are being accused of trying to hush up the case also because one of the accused, it is being said, is from the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON