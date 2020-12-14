e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi woman held for duping Kullu resident of Rs 15 lakh

Delhi woman held for duping Kullu resident of Rs 15 lakh

Five ATM cards of different banks, six pass books of various banks and other items were also recovered from the accused.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

A 24-year-old woman was arrested from Delhi for duping a Kullu resident of ₹15 lakh by luring her to win a lottery worth ₹40 lakh, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Manisha,24, a resident of Pul Pahladpur in New Delhi.

According to the complainant, she received a phone call on June 1 from a woman posing as a representative of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the victim was informed that her number has been selected in a lucky draw and that she has won a lottery worth ₹40 lakh. The accused told her that in order to get the prize money she will have to pay some money in installments.

The accused then warned her not to tell anyone about this lottery as people might try to hurt her to get the prize money. The victim was also told that the company will file a penalty case against her if she does not deposit the amount.

The SP said during the course of last six months, the accused forced the victim to deposit money in 49 different accounts which she claimed as bank account numbers of KBC employees. Realising that she has been cheated, the victim filed a complaint in cyber cell of Kullu police. The accused was arrested and brought to Kullu. Five ATM cards of different banks, six pass books of various banks and other items were also recovered from her possession.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days
Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days
Man missing in Tamil Nadu found in Nagaland, meets family after 8 years
Man missing in Tamil Nadu found in Nagaland, meets family after 8 years
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In