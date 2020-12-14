Delhi woman held for duping Kullu resident of Rs 15 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:32 IST

A 24-year-old woman was arrested from Delhi for duping a Kullu resident of ₹15 lakh by luring her to win a lottery worth ₹40 lakh, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Manisha,24, a resident of Pul Pahladpur in New Delhi.

According to the complainant, she received a phone call on June 1 from a woman posing as a representative of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the victim was informed that her number has been selected in a lucky draw and that she has won a lottery worth ₹40 lakh. The accused told her that in order to get the prize money she will have to pay some money in installments.

The accused then warned her not to tell anyone about this lottery as people might try to hurt her to get the prize money. The victim was also told that the company will file a penalty case against her if she does not deposit the amount.

The SP said during the course of last six months, the accused forced the victim to deposit money in 49 different accounts which she claimed as bank account numbers of KBC employees. Realising that she has been cheated, the victim filed a complaint in cyber cell of Kullu police. The accused was arrested and brought to Kullu. Five ATM cards of different banks, six pass books of various banks and other items were also recovered from her possession.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.