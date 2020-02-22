Delivery on floor: Health minister suspends two doctors

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:57 IST

MOGA Nearly a month-and-half after a woman delivered on the floor of the maternity ward at the Moga civil hospital, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday ordered the suspension of two doctors, who were absent from duty at that point of time. The doctors have been dientified as gynaecologist Dr Manisha Gupta and paediatrician Dr Ashish Aggarwal.

The order came after the victim family met the minister at a district-level function.

Amandeep Kaur of Bajeke village in Dharamkot had delivered a baby boy on the floor in the early hours on January 9. As the newborn faced some breathing problem, he was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where he died on January 16. The family accused the Moga hospital authorities of negligence, leading to his death.

A fiver-member probe panel formed by the minister in its report had said gynaecologist Manisha Gupta and the paediatrician Ashish Aggarwal were absent from duty.

“Action has been taken on the report submitted by the departmental committee. The accused doctors had shown sheer negligence towards their duty. The victim family also met with me,” said health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Sidhu also laid the foundation stone of 50-bed Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Hospital at Duneke village here. He said ₹9-crore facility will be made functional in 15 months.