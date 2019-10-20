Dengue raging in Lucknow: Experts warn against mosquito breeding

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:32 IST

Health experts are of the opinion that if one wants protection against dengue, one must not only be on one’s guard but also warn neighbours about the danger of mosquito breeding.

“The mosquito that causes dengue can fly up to 100 mts,” said Dr KP Tripathi, in charge vector-borne disease control.

“If mosquito breeding takes place in your neighbours’ house you too are at risk. Hence you should not just keep your own house and office clean but also make sure your neighbour does it,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president IMA, Lucknow.

The number of total dengue cases reported in Lucknow is 616.

Maximum 258 cases have been reported in October (till now), while areas under Kanpur Road have reported maximum 162 cases as compared to other areas.

In September, 240 cases were reported and in August 38 while in July 12 dengue cases were detected. “As the trend shows, delayed withdrawal of monsoon has resulted in more dengue cases. So people themselves, apart from the authorities, need to take preventive steps against mosquito breeding,” said Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India.

Kanpur road areas such as Sarojininagar, Alambagh, LDA Colony and Krishna Nagar reported 162 cases followed by 63 in Faizabad Road areas that include Indira Nagar, Nishatganj, Mahanagar and Badshahnagar.

The health department has decided to increase manpower working to check mosquito breeding in houses and offices. Hence from Monday 55 more teams, in addition to the existing 55, will work in the city.

January -- 5

February -- 5

March -- 9

April -- 2

May -- 6

June -- 4

July -- 12

August -- 38

September -- 240

October till now – 258

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:32 IST