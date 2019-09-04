Developers of Mohali ISBT issued non-bailable warrants

cities

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Punjab, on Tuesday, issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and lookout notices against chairman and chief general manager of C&C Towers Limited, the developers of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Interstate Terminus in Mohali.

The NBWs were issued on August 19 but the order was made available yesterday after chairman GS Johar and chief general manager Charan Vir Singh Sehgal failed to comply with the directions of the commission and did not appear despite summons.

NBWs have been directed to the concerned senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of all districts where airports are located in India. The accused have been directed to appear before the commission by September 19.

The commission also issued lookout notices to all the airports of the country with the information about the accused to prevent them from leaving the country.

COMPLAINT BY AN INVESTOR

The FIRs were lodged against the directors of C&C Towers including the chairman following a complaint filed by one Harpreet Singh of Chandigarh, who had approached the company for purchasing of a property at New Bus Stand in Mohali in April 2013. The complainant prayed that he had paid the requisite fee amount and submitted all the papers, but the promoters had failed to deliver the property.

Finding delay in delivering possession of the unit within the stipulated period to the complainant, the commission directed the promoters to pay an interest at the rate of 12% on the deposited amount of ₹14.96 lakh from December 2013 till delivery of physical possession of the unit in question, along with completion certificate issued by a competent authority.

The commission had also directed that in case they failed to deliver the possession, they shall have to refund the entire amount deposited by the complainant, along with interest.

The commission also made it clear that any remaining payment due towards sale by the complainant was to be adjusted and he was to be paid ₹15,000 as compensation for the harassment and mental agony caused, including the cost of litigation. The chairman and chief general manager of C&C Towers, however, failed to comply with the orders.

PROJECT DELAYED

The dream project of the previous Badal government, Mohali Junction was launched in 2009, with a deadline of December 2011.

It was touted to be the first Busopolis project — a bus terminal with a commercial centre and hotel — in the region. However, nine years later, only the ISBT has become operational, leaving investors in the retail shops and office spaces disgruntled.

