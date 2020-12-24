Dharamshala-Mcleodganj ropeway to be ready in June 2021: HP CM

cities

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accentuated executing agencies to accord priority to tourism projects.

While presiding over the meeting of the tourism board, Thakur said the aerial ropeway connecting Dharamshala to Mcleodganj would be completed by June 2021 which was being constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crores.

He said that the state would get an annual fee of Rs 1 crore from this project once it starts functioning. He also expressed displeasure over the delay in Adi Himani to Chamunda ropeway in Kangra district and Bhuntar to Bijli Mahadev ropeway which was coming up in Kullu district for which concession agreement was signed and survey completed. He said that the concession agreement and prefeasibility report have been finalised regarding Sri Anandpur Sahib to Shri Naina Devi ropeway. He said that this project is coming up at a cost of Rs 200 crores.

CM added that the light and sound show at Town Hall, Shimla, will be completed by March 2021 and will provide a glimpse of the culture, tradition, lesser-known places of the state. He said that this would be an added attraction for the tourists visiting the state. He said that Shimla Heliport was coming up at a cost of Rs 12.13 crore and will be completed by March next year.

Thakur said that work on the Convention Centre at Kiarighat in Solan district under the Himalayan Circuit of Swadesh Darshan Scheme was nearing completion. He said that this project worth Rs 30 crore would be completed by March next year. He added that work had also been started on the development of Hateshwari Temple at Hatkoti in Shimla district which would be completed by December next year.

He said that the Union government has approved upgradation of the Food Craft Institute, Dharamshala to the Institute of Hotel Management at a cost of Rs 11.75 crore. He said that out of this, the first installment of Rs 4.10 crore has been received. He said that a detailed project report of Rs 100 crore under integrated development of spiritual circuit under Swadesh Darshan Scheme has been sent to the Centre for approval.

CM said that the state government had also decided to organise crafts mela in the state on the pattern of Surajkund Craft Fair for which about 95 bighas of land had been identified on Kalka-Shimla National Highway.