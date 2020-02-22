Dhindsas’ ‘Save Punjab, Save Panth’ rally in Sangrur today

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:11 IST

A day ahead of the “Save Punjab, Save Panth” rally in Sangrur, Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who was expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said on Saturday said Panthic leaders will join hands with them to save Sikh institutions from the Badals.

“All like-minded leaders who want to work for Punjab and the Panth will be a part of our Save Punjab, Save Panth rally,” said junior Dhindsa while addressing a press conference.

“Former Akal Takht jathedar Ranjit Singh, veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, SAD (Taksali) leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, SAD (1920) chief Ravi Inder Singh, former MP Balwant Singh Ramoowalia and former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh, along with other Panthic leaders will attend the rally. Manjit Singh GK could not be contacted so far,” said junior Dhindsa.

“We want to revive the Shiromani Akali Dal and its democratic culture. The SAD has a great history of democratic values and we are trying to strengthen this century-old party,” he added.

EX-SAD DIST CHIEF QUITS SAD

In a jolt to the Shiromani Akali Dal, former Patiala district president Randhir Singh Rakhra, along with a dozen other local leaders, quit the SAD, accusing party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for being autocratic and undermining the importance of the old guard of the party.

They have hinted to join rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who is holding a rally in Sangrur on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Rakhra and other said that they have disillusioned with the leadership of Sukhbir.