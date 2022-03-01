Digital push: Police website gets ‘user-friendly’ revamp
- Unveiling the initiatives at the Adarsh auditorium in police headquarters, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the initiatives have added a new dimension in the digitisation and modernisation of police processes.
The Delhi police on Monday launched three digital initiatives -- a QR-code based feedback mechanism on police stations; a revamped Delhi Police website; and an online system for assigning manpower resources -- to “improve service delivery” and “ensure safety and security of people”.
“Anubhuti (QR-code system for feedback on police stations) will definitely establish a two-way communication with public and improve the working of police... Similarly, the refurbished user friendly and more informative Delhi Police website will offer citizens information about Delhi Police services... Similarly, implementation of the e-Chittha (e-system for deployment of police manpower) will not only ensure optimal use of manpower resources, but also increase efficiency and transparency in working, which will provide the staff sufficient time for their families and their own health and well-being. As a result, they will work with more zeal and enthusiasm,” he said.
He further said that with the new initiatives, the Delhi Police has set an example for other forces to emulate in the coming days.
“With the introduction of Anubhuti, citizens visiting police stations can scan the QR code of the police station and submit their feedback. Response data base will be utilised to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in police stations. The identity of the user will not be disclosed,” he said.
The police chief also said that merging of PCR into districts has resulted in availability of more manpower and patrol vehicles at beat and police stations.
