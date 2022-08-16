Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Digiyatra: Hyderabad International Airport set to use facial recognition

Digiyatra: Hyderabad International Airport set to use facial recognition

cities
Published on Aug 16, 2022 07:15 PM IST
DigiYatra will avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. “This technology will enable passengers a paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass” said an official.
The passengers need to download an exclusive mobile app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, said an official release.(Representative image/ HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

In line with the Centre's signature DigiYatra programme, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months, a press release from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Tuesday.

DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints-one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building, it said.

Also Read| Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report

The DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, it said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said the Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey.

RELATED STORIES

"It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers a paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad rajiv gandhi international stadium
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP