Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report
The Indian Railways is reportedly considering building a semi-high-speed track between Bengaluru and Hyderabad for better connectivity between the two IT key hubs in the southern part of the country.
According to a report by the India Infrahub, the railway track is compatible for running trains at a speed of 200km per hour and the travelling time between two cities can soon be reduced to two-and-a-half hours.
This track will be between Yelahanka Station in Bengaluru to Secunderabad Station in Hyderabad covering a distance of 503km. The project, to be built as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative, would reportedly cost around ₹30,000 crore.
A route has already been proposed for the construction of this railway track which will avoid the detours in between two major cities. A fencing wall of 1.5m height will also be built on both sides of this semi-high speed railway track which will help the train to operate at the proposed speed without any hurdles, said the report.
Currently, it takes around 10 to 11 hours for passengers to commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by train.
Earlier, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha had spoken about the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway stating the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to two hours once the expressway is ready for commute.
UP Cabinet okays setting up of Eco-tourism board
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board to fully utilise the tourism potential of the state. The board will be headed by the state chief minister with ministers of 10 departments as its members, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told newspersons here. The chief secretary of the state will be its member secretary and experts from prominent institutions will also be included in this.
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
BJP leader claims 'Muslim goondas' instigating tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
