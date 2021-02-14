Dissidence in Nagaland BJP, 9 district chiefs seek removal of state party chief
- The party functionaries alleged state president Temjen Imna Along of carrying out "arbitrary and duplicitous" functioning with 'his henchmen'".
Dissidence within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party'S (BJP) Nagaland state unit became apparent with nine district and organisational presidents seeking to remove incumbent BJP Nagaland president. They have threatened to resign if the central party leadership fails to intervene in the crisis within the state unit by February end.
In a letter addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda on February 12, the nine party functionaries alleged state president Temjen Imna Along of carrying out "arbitrary and duplicitous" functioning with 'his henchmen'".
They accused Along, who is also the state minister of higher education and tribal affairs, of resorting to undemocratic practices at all levels of the party organisation "to cover up his mismanagements and failings" which they said is bogging down the functioning of the BJP at the organisational level and damaging its image.
The leaders also appealed to implement the party's ‘One Man, One Post’ principle in Nagaland as the incumbent state president is a legislator and minister with many important portfolios to look after and "cannot provide time to our party Karyakartas from all levels".
Reminding Nadda that they had petitioned the central leadership on the same issue several times in 2020 as well, the dissidents further expressed apprehension of having to face the next Nagaland assembly elections in 2023 under the present leadership as they felt BJP’s historical tally of 12 MLAs in the current assembly would be reduced to a single digit.
Asserting that they were genuinely concerned about the party's image, the nine functionaries stated that in the event the central leadership failing to urgently intervene in the crisis by the end of February 2021, they would be compelled to put up their resignations even though they would continue to serve as loyal party Karyakartas (functionaries).
While the party officials did not wish to comment on the issue, a close aide of the state president said the matter was an internal party issue. He said the central leadership was aware of the dissidence of the district leaders but had made it clear that the incumbent president would continue and complete his tenure in 2023.
