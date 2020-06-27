District court shut after one employee tests Covid-19 positive

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:03 IST

GREATER NOIDA:

The Gautam Budh Nagar district court was closed for two days after an employee posted in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning.

“Today morning one employee posted in the court of CJM tested positive for Covid-19. CJM informed the District and Sessions Judge who then issued an order for closure of the court complex from afternoon and informed the district magistrate and chief medical officer,” said Sanjiv Verma, president, District Court Bar Association.

Aditya Bhati, an advocate, said, “The court administration has been directed to do sanitization of the premises on Saturday and Sunday which are off days. The District Judge has also directed the administration for sanitization of advocates’ chambers.”

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said the situation will be assessed after 48 hours.

“As per protocol, the district courts will remain closed for 48 hours during which sanitization of court premises will be done,” Suhas said.

“On Monday we will assess the situation. If more cases are detected, closure may be extended,” said the DM.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the district homeopathy department distributed immunity booster medicines to advocates and their family members. “Today, we distributed 5,000 packets of homeopathy immunity booster Arsenicum album 30 to advocates and their family members. Ten days ago, we had distributed 3,000 packets to undertrials at the district jail,” said Dr Lalit Mohan Johri, district homeopathy officer.