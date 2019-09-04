DLF-4 resident gets anonymous letter threatening to kidnap, kill son

cities

Gurugram The police on Tuesday booked an unidentified person for allegedly sending a threatening letter to a DLF-4 resident to kidnap his 11-year-old son and kill him, the police said.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a resident of a condominium on August 30, alleging that his son’s life was in danger. He also alleged his wife was being stalked. The man said he had resumed work on June 24 after leave and received a letter written in Hindi, through post, at his office, said police.

The suspect had allegedly shared in the letter a picture of his six-year-old son taken from his wife’s social media account. The man said his wife’s account cannot be accessed by anyone other than those on her friend list. The man told the police that he lives with his wife, two sons and mother. The complainant said the suspect had also mentioned the name of a relative in Bengaluru and threatened to kidnap him too.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the complainant has given a copy of the letter to the police.

The man alleged that the letter contained abusive language, directed at his wife. “The suspect has asked the complainant to tell his wife not to interfere in the daily routine of her colleagues. He is even aware that she uses her childhood name to log into her account,” he said.

The police said the man suspects the involvement of two people, against whom his wife had complained at work in the past. The police registered a case under Section 506 (threatening for life) against an unidentified person at the Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday.

“The complainant has requested police protection for his family. The family is a panicked state. We have asked the nearest police patrol to be on alert and keep an eye on any suspicious activity around them,” said Singh.

