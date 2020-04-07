Do not fall for discount and job offers online: Cops

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:59 IST

Cybercriminals are cheating people by sending them malware-loaded link, said the police.

One such is being circulating on social media, claiming Rs3,500 will be given to the unemployed under 2020 Prime Minister Unemployed Allowance Plan.

The police said another trick by fraudsters is to call up people and inform them that date for their easy monthly installments can be extended. After getting the person’s details or making a financial transaction in their name, cybercriminals share an OTP which is used to siphon off money from their bank account, said the police.

“There has not been a single case in Navi Mumbai but we want residents to be alert,” said Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police, crime.

Cybercriminals also use a phishing link, claiming to give free subscription of Netflix if one forwards it to their friends on social media. The police suspect either the link has a virus or can get the personal data of phones when someone clicks it.

Free mobile recharges are also being used to lure persons into downloading applications which can compromise your data, officials said.

In Thane, the police team is alerting residents to not fall for any employment offers or free Netflix.

The police said many residents have been repeatedly getting messages about various offers and asking them to click on a link.

An officer from Thane cyber cell said, “Many callers offer insurance policy, or lure people with free Nexflix. We are appealing to residents to not open dubious links and share bank details. We are also asking people to not forward such messages.”