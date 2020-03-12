e-paper
Docs pay visit only once in a day, says virus-affected patient at Naidu

Docs pay visit only once in a day, says virus-affected patient at Naidu

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A coronavirus victim admitted at Naidu Hospital said that he was feeling stressed out due to isolation at the ward and the only available medium of interaction was the cellphone which he used extensively to connect with friends and relatives.

Giving details to a friend on phone, the victim said that as there is no television set inside the hospital, he has to stay alone with his wife, while their daughter is quarantined in an adjacent room.

According to the victim, he has requested family members to bring tiffin as the food arrangement at the hospital is unsatisfactory. He said doctors pay a visit only once during the entire day.

PMC hires private firm to provide food to patients

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given appointed a private agency to provide food to Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients recuperating at the infectious diseases department of Naidu Hospital.

Ramchandra Hankare, PMC health department chief, said, “Lunch and dinner are served to patients by the private agency and if relatives want to provide food, they can drop it at the gate as we have put restrictions taking into account the possible spread of the disease. Patients have the choice to either consume food provided by the civic body or manage on their own.”

