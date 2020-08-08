e-paper
Home / Cities / Doctor booked for sexually assaulting minor

Doctor booked for sexually assaulting minor

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:58 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Shantinagar police on Thursday registered a case against a Bhiwandi-based private practitioner for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The doctor is still at large.

On July 30, the minor’s mother visited the accused, Dr Badrujama Khan, as she was sick. Two days later, the minor got cold and fever and visited the same doctor along with her younger brother.

“In the complaint, the minor said while patients were clled according to turn, the doctor made her wait till the end. After the last patient left, he allegedly asked the compounder to bring something to eat and called the girl inside. Later, he asked the girl’s brother to bring more money and locked the clinic. He then sexually assaulted the girl and threatened her against saying a word about it to anyone.”

The minor narrated the ordeal to her aunt the next day, following which the complaint was filed. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have formed teams to nab the accused.

