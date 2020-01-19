Dombivli Man injured after falling off crowded train

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:18 IST

A 34-year-old man from Dombivli was injured after falling off a crowded local train between Dombivli and Kopar stations on Saturday.

The incident took place during morning peak hours when the victim, Vishal Parshuram Gurav, was standing on the footboard.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital in Dombivli after the incident and was in a stable condition.

“Gurav had boarded a Karjat-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fast local train around 9.25 am from Dombivli railway station. He has sustained injuries on his head and hands,” said S Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli, Government Railway Police (GRP).

Gurav, a resident of Dawadi Gaon in Dombivli (East), in his statement to the GRP, said the train was crowded and he was standing at the footboard when he lost his control and fell off on the track.

According to the GRP police from Dombivli, in January 2020, 10 deaths and eight injuries have been reported in railway accidents around Dombivli station.

Gurav, who works in a private company at Vidya Vihar, Mumbai, said, “It is very difficult to board a local from the Dombivli station during the peak hours due to excessive crowd. Besides, there are groups in compartments in which people block the door by standing on the way. Hence, many are forced to travel on the footboard.”

“This is the second such incident in a month. The Central Railway should act fast on implementing proper measures and complete the pending projects,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Railway Passengers’ Association from Thane.