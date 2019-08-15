Dombivli youth’s ‘talking roads’ video goes viral

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:03 IST

A video of the city’s potholes shot by an irked 17-year-old has gone viral within four days of his posting it on social media, with 50,000 people sharing it.

Nigam Bagwe, a mass media student, who is a resident of Dombivli, said, “I shoot many videos for my online accounts and post them. This is the only video which got a tremendous response. I think the video connects to many like me, who risk their lives travelling on roads every day.”

What sets Bagwe’s video apart is the voiceover by his father Nilesh — it seems like the roads are talking to viewers. The ‘roads’ apologise to viewers for their bad state and blamed the civic authorities.

“The road blames corrupt officials, MLAs and ministers for potholes. It also explains why the road develops pothole every year at the same spot,” said Bagwe.

Bagwe singled out the Khambalpada Road in Dombivli as a dangerous one. At the end of the video, the voiceover asks if Kalyan-Dombivli will ever have safe roads.

Several roads in the twin cities have developed potholes since monsoon started. Some of them are F-Cabin Road in Kalyan (East), Yogidham Road in Kalyan (West), Khambalpada Road in Dombivli, 90 Feet Road in Thakurli, Manpada Road and Station Road in Dombivli.

