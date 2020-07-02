e-paper
Domestic airport: Ambala DC visits villages near airforce station to scout for land

The DC said, while visiting Garnala, Barnala and Dhankaur villages, said that if a farmer is willing to give land voluntarily, the administration will buy it at the collector rate.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Sharma, along with other officials of the district administration, on Thursday visited the villages surrounding the Ambala air force station to scout for land for the domestic airport that is set to come up here soon.

The DC said that he has spoken to the sarpanches of Garnala, Barnala and Dhankaur villages and told them that if a farmer is willing to give land voluntarily, the administration will buy it at the collector rate. He said after that the administration will initiate discussion with the defence officials.

He added that the airstrip of the air force station will be used and all other details such as cost, area, project duration and flight movements will be discussed further. “The proposed airport will undoubtedly increase the beauty and employment opportunities in the area,” Sharma added.

