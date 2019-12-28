e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cities / Domestic help held while trying to flee after stealing ₹2 lakh, jewellery in Ludhiana

Domestic help held while trying to flee after stealing ₹2 lakh, jewellery in Ludhiana

Accomplices manage to escape

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

  A domestic help, along with three accomplices, held a 64-year-old woman hostage in the basement of her house in Model Town and decamped with ₹2 lakh and 150g gold jewellery on Saturday. 

The accused — Kajal, a Nepalese, her friend Shiva and two other unidentified persons — entered the house after its owner left for work. Kajal switched off the CCTV camera and then tied up owner’s wife and committed the theft. 

While trying to escape, Kajal jumped off the first floor and landed in the neighbour’s house where she was caught.

Police arrested Kajal and recovered ₹23,000 and a diamond ring from her possession, but her accomplices managed to escape. 

House owner Rajinder Singh, 68, said at 9am, he received a call from his wife after she managed to free herself. “My wife told me about the theft and I rushed back home,” he added.

Rajinder, who owns a factory in Industrial Area, said he had hired Kajal around five months ago on insistence of Shiva. “They told me that they were a couple,” he said, and added that the accused were residing at their house for past four days and despite repeated requests to submit their ID proofs, they didn’t oblige. 

Model Town station house officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar said Kajal has been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab others.

top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities