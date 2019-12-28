Domestic help held while trying to flee after stealing ₹2 lakh, jewellery in Ludhiana

A domestic help, along with three accomplices, held a 64-year-old woman hostage in the basement of her house in Model Town and decamped with ₹2 lakh and 150g gold jewellery on Saturday.

The accused — Kajal, a Nepalese, her friend Shiva and two other unidentified persons — entered the house after its owner left for work. Kajal switched off the CCTV camera and then tied up owner’s wife and committed the theft.

While trying to escape, Kajal jumped off the first floor and landed in the neighbour’s house where she was caught.

Police arrested Kajal and recovered ₹23,000 and a diamond ring from her possession, but her accomplices managed to escape.

House owner Rajinder Singh, 68, said at 9am, he received a call from his wife after she managed to free herself. “My wife told me about the theft and I rushed back home,” he added.

Rajinder, who owns a factory in Industrial Area, said he had hired Kajal around five months ago on insistence of Shiva. “They told me that they were a couple,” he said, and added that the accused were residing at their house for past four days and despite repeated requests to submit their ID proofs, they didn’t oblige.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar said Kajal has been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab others.