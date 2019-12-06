e-paper
Dr Firoz’s interviews: Result to be out after BHU council meeting on Saturday

Dec 06, 2019
Results of the interviews for the post of assistant professor at the department of Sanskrit and Samhita of the faculty of ayurveda and the department of Sanskrit at the faculty of arts at BHU will be declared after a meeting of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) executive council in New Delhi on Saturday, a senior official of the university said on Friday.

Dr Firoz Khan, who has already been appointed assistant professor at department of sahitya of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV), appeared in the both the interviews held in the university.

The interview at the faculty of Ayurveda was held on November 29 and the one at the faculty of arts on December 4.

A group of students of the faculty of SVDV is protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoz in their faculty, demanding that he be transferred out.

A senior official of the university said preparations for the BHU convocation scheduled on December 23 will also be discussed at the executive council meeting.

The BHU alumni meet, scheduled in January, and various other important issues will also figure in the deliberations, the official said.

A professor of faculty of Ayurveda, who did not wish to be identified, said he had heard that Dr Firoz Khan appeared in the interview for assistant professor at the department of Samhita and Sanskrit in the faculty. The result will be declared after the executive council meeting, he added.

