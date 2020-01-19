Driver booked for kidnapping, raping 16-year-old girl

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:23 IST

Shivaji Nagar police booked a family’s driver for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. The incident came to light on Friday after she left for tuition with the driver, and did not return. The driver too was missing. The police registered a case of kidnapping.

Senior police inspector M Bagga said, “The girl later returned home on her own. After being questioned by the police and family members, she admitted that she went away with the driver. After medical tests, we have registered a rape case under POCSO. We are yet to arrest the accused.”