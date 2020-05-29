e-paper
Drug lord Cheetah’s police remand extended till June 2

Wanted in the 532-kg heroin haul from Attari, Amritsar, in June 2019, Cheetah was arrested from Begu village in Haryana’s Sirsa on May 9

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Ranjeet Rana, alias Cheetah
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday produced notorious gangster and drug lord Ranjeet Rana, alias Cheetah, in the special NIA court in Mohali via video conferencing.

The court extended his police custody till June 2.

Wanted in the 532-kg heroin haul from Attari, Amritsar, in June 2019, Cheetah along with his brother Gagandeep was arrested from Begu village in Haryana’s Sirsa on May 9. The catch came following the arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen operatives in Amritsar.

