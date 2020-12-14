Drug smuggling case: 418gm heroin seized from former sarpanch’s property

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 23:04 IST

The special task force (STF) made another arrest in the drug smuggling case and recovered 418 gm more heroin from a car parked in a house in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Monday. The property belongs to former sarpanch Gurdeep Singh Rano.

The police recovered the contraband and arrested Ravi Singh alias Happy Randhawa alias Aalu of Batala, an accomplice of Manjit Singh Manna, who is already in jail, following the information provided by the accused former sarpanch Gurdeep Singh Rano and his accomplices Ravej Singh, and Randeep Singh, who are in STF custody on production warrant.

The STF also brought Kewal Krishan of Mohalla Gobind Nagar and Avninder Singh alias Shanty of Rangian village on production warrant for questioning. The duo was lodged in Ludhiana central jail in a drug peddling case. Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh of the STF said that they had recovered a total of 31.4 kg of heroin, 6kg of ice drug, 2kg of narcotic powder, and a chemical to refine heroin, from the accused to date.

He added that the STF had brought Gurdeep, Ravej, and Randeep on production warrant on December 10, after finding out that they had purchased 18kg heroin from peddler Manjit Singh Manna in October, while only 5.39kg was recovered from their possession at the time of the arrest.The inspector added that the kingpin of the drug haul Harminder Singh Randhawa is still on the run. A hunt is on to arrest him.