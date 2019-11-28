e-paper
Drunk bus driver rams into four-wheeler in Thane, injured

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:42 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A bus driver, who was drunk, was injured after he rammed the vehicle into a four-wheeler near Ghodbunder road, on Tuesday night.

The injured driver has been shifted to Civil Hospital in Thane.

The driver, who hails from Karnataka, was driving from Borivli to Thane.

However, the driver of the four-wheeler escaped safely, informed Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official. “The driver Naresh Ishwar Hajare, 38, received major injuries on his forehead. The accident took place near Cinemax WonderMall, at Ghodbunder road, during late-night hours on Tuesday,” informed an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell team.

The case has been registered under local police station in Thane, added an official.

