e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Drunken man smashes toddler son’s head on floor after spat with wife

  Updated: Oct 23, 2019 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A drunken man killed his 18-month-old son by banging his head on the floor after a spat with his wife over a trivial issue in Aurangabad village under Ashiana police station here on Tuesday night. Police have arrested the accused after registering an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against him.

Inspector of Ashiana police station Vishwajeet Singh said the accused Gautam Vishwakarma, 25, of Unnao was married to Soni, 22, of Ashiana’s Aurangabad village and had a son Vishu.

Singh said Soni was living at her parental house in Aurangabad for the past many months and Gautam was mounting pressure to stay at his Unnao house. He said Gautam’s father Sukhdev, mother Shakuntala and brother Raju, who also work as contractual labourers, lived in Delhi. He said Soni wanted to stay in Lucknow or Delhi following which she turned down Gautam’s plan to stay in Unnao.

He said an inebriated Gautam had a spat over the same issue with Soni during which he snatched Vishu from her and banged his head on the ground. The child suffered serious head injury and succumbed during treatment at Lok Bandhu hospital late on Tuesday night.

The inspector said Gautam fled from the spot after the incident but was arrested when he was boarding a tempo to Unnao near Qila crossing on Wednesday morning. He said the child’s body had been handed over to his mother after post-mortem examination.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 21:15 IST

top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News