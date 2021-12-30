Dry run for Covid vaccine completed at 7 places in Ludhiana district

cities

In the run-up to allocation of the Covid vaccine, the Ludhiana administration on Tuesday successfully completed a dry run at seven places (one in each subdivision) including Civil Hospital, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Raikot, Jagraon, Machhiwara, Khanna and Payal.

On trial basis, 25 healthcare workers, who had registered themselves on the government portal, were called to these locations, said deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

He said in the first phase, Ludhiana was among the two districts (the other being Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) in the state chosen by the government for administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

The activity aimed to test mechanisms laid-out for roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination, he said and to assess the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application and testing linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms to identify challenges and guide the way forward, prior to actual implementation.

Sharma said end-to-end testing of the vaccination process was successfully conducted.

In the first phase, more than 30,000 healthcare workers (both government and private) of the district, who had registered themselves on the government portal, would be administered the Covid 19 vaccine, followed by Anganwadi workers, people aged above 50 years, people below 50 years with comorbidities, and others.

Registration a must

He clarified that this vaccine would not be available off the shelf for the time being and only people who had got themselves registered on the government portal would be covered under it. He said that upon registration, beneficiaries will receive a message on their mobile phone informing the date and place where the Covid-19 vaccine would be administered to them.

Later, he also chaired a review meeting regarding the same at Bachat Bhawan, here, where he thanked all the concerned officials for successfully carrying out the dry run .