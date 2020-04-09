e-paper
DSGMC offers its two hospitals for treatment of Covid patients

DSGMC president said the committee is also running several polyclinics and hospitals to deliver quality healthcare services to the needy in Delhi

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India
NEW DELHI

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday offered the Delhi government a 50-bedded hospital and an unfurnished 500-bedded hospital building for treatment of coronavirus patients in the national capital.

In a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Delhi government is developing infrastructure, including hospitals to manage foreseen exponential rise in Covid-19 patients and converting even hotels and banquet halls into health facilities.

Sirsa said the DSGMC is also running several polyclinics and hospitals to deliver quality healthcare services to the needy in Delhi.

“We have no inhibition to offer you Guru Harkrishan Hospital, a 50-bedded multi-disciplinary hospital with intensive care unit, which is functional at Gurdwara Bala Sahib,” he said.

“A 500-bedded six-storey building of Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Sciences and research located in 11-acre compound of Gurdwara Bala Sahib in Sunlight Colony is almost ready. If the Delhi government desires, it can be completed in an expedited manner and used for this purpose,” Sirsa said.

